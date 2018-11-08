Yella Beezy is relatively new to most Hip-Hop music fans and though he’s had a couple of hits in his back pocket, the Dallas rapper made a lot more headlines after getting shot last month.

With his debut album Ain’t No Goin Back dropping in mid-November, Beezy is ready to start talking about some thangs and what better place to start than The Breakfast Club.

Sitting down with DJ Envy and Angela Yee the “That’s On Me” rapper reveals what iconic southern rap group got him into rapping, what happened the night of the shooting, and being a God-fearing man.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Yella Beezy on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »