Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Center Of Domestic Violence Controversy

Michael Avenatti, best known as the attorney for adult actress Stormy Daniels, found himself facing allegations of domestic violence last week. Now, the woman at the center of the case is allegedly filing a restraining order against Avenatti, but he claims that he’ll be exonerated in the end.

The Blast reports:

According to court records obtained by The Blast, actress Mareli Miniutti filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Avenatti Monday in Los Angeles.

Miniutti is an actress in her 20s, originally from Estonia, and most recently scored a cameo in “Ocean’s Eight.”

As we reported, Avenatti was arrested last week after a woman called police. He was arrested at his apartment in L.A. but the circumstances behind the allegations were unclear.

It was also erroneously reported that Avenatti’s ex-wife was the woman who initially made the allegations, but that was later proven to be false after both of Avenatti’s former spouses came out with statements claiming he had never hit them.

The outlet updated its report with a statement from Avenatti.

“I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated,” Avenatti said.

