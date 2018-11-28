CLOSE
Houston Rappers Found Dead In Car Outside Of Strip Club [Video]

The pair were up and coming rappers who claimed CRIP gang status.

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Hip-Hop has lost more rappers to gun violence. Two rising stars from The Lone Star State have been confirmed dead.

According to Click 2 Houston Ghost Magneto was found slain at a strip club parking lot in west Houston. According to reports he and his close friend Kenyon Tennessee were shot in a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Patrons present at Club Onyx say that gunfire erupted around 4 am but could not tell exactly where the shots were coming from. A half hour later the two were found lifeless. Lt. Larry Crowson, who was on the scene, speculated the attack was indeed targeted and that two shooters killed them while they sat in the car.

His family believes that 24-year-old born Nicholas Esene might have fallen into the wrong crowd with his musical profession. They spoke about how badly he wanted to be successful. “He was excited about making his album and he had just (moved) into a house. He was so excited. He called me and said, ‘Ganny, you will have to come and see my place,'” Brenda Harris, Esene’s grandmother said.

The family of Tennessee, who went by the moniker of Kenny Lou, also commented on the assailant’s carelessness. “You jeopardize your life for killing someone else? Because when you get caught, you’ll have to do time. Your families will suffer as you’re behind bars. Two families will suffer. Their families and our families” Skylar Tennessee-Allen explained.

Luckily the club has surveillance cameras outside of the property and will share the footage with local police in hopes of landing an arrest. You can view their video to “NAWL FR” below.

Photo: Getty

houston , Murder

