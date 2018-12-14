Oprah Opens Up About That Unseasoned Chicken She Tasted On Her Show Back In 2006

An old video of Oprah hilariously tasting unseasoned chicken has been making its rounds on the internet and now the queen is responding to all the online chatter. In the 2006 clip, Oprah has invited Anna Ginsberg to her talk show to cook up her award-winning chicken recipe.

After just one bite, it was pretty obvious that Oprah’s tastebuds weren’t happy. At the time, she told a desperate Ginsberg “I do like it, I like it very much…I think, did we add salt and pepper? I think we needed salt and pepper.” After Ginsberg said there was no salt and pepper in her dish, Oprah reassured her with “I think it’s delicious.” Watch the hilarious clip below.

I often think about the time Oprah did a cooking segment with a woman whose chicken recipe won $1 million, and Oprah's jaw dropped when she tasted it and realized the lady didn't even add seasoning pic.twitter.com/rfs7PS1Jc3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 9, 2018

Revisiting the funny throwback moment, Oprah says she liked to provide a good experience to guests of the show, so she was torn between being nice and being honest.

“I was having a moment of trying to decide…do I want her to have a great time? What is my real moment of truth?” she explained on Instagram. “Because the truth for me was that I’m used to having salt and pepper on my chicken. That’s just the truth…That’s what I was thinking: “This chicken needs some salt and pepper.”

Watch her tell everybody how she really felt in the video below.

Photo: WENN