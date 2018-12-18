Offset’s Stepdad Allegedly Aired Cardi B Out On Facebook

Offset‘s stepdad has a bone to pick with Cardi B. Michael Woodward (Tony Pla on social media) allegedly came for his “hot-headed” daughter-in-law on Facebook recently.

“People do and say hurtful things about my family members daily; specifically my child. While he ain’t perfect, he is mine and as a parent, I have a duty to protect him,” the Alpha Phi Alpha member allegedly wrote on his fraternity’s group page.

“Right now, I cannot do that. Like most young adults, he doesn’t always do what he’s advised to do but we are talking about a 25-year-old with an unlimited supply of money, women chasing him, people at his disposal, etc. Couple that with a hot headed female that thrives off of social media attention and is on the same financial level as/above him and it’s a recipe for disaster,” he added in the wake of Cardi’s impending divorce from his stepson.

Sounds like he’d like Offset to get with a woman he can control. Besides that, Woodward adds there are issues no one else knows about. He’s also reportedly upset over Cardi posting the first photo of Kulture Kiari.

“Psychological issues, depression, and drugs that make the situation worse. You all do not know how that effects the rest of the family from late night phone calls, emergency travel, news, media, etc. I did not sign up for this. Everything I do and say is scrutinized, everyone wants a favor to get close to him or Cardi,” he allegedly wrote, adding “Last week when Cardi posted the divorce video I could not get any work done at work as the phone calls, texts, DMs, etc were non stop. She released the baby picture out of spite. It was supposed to come out in his album. She basically screwed my whole family over that vowed not to release pictures to social media. My whole family is in an uproar right now and I can’t fix it.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B has been on Instagram confessing to followers that she misses the D.

Photo: Getty