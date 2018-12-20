CLOSE
Back On? La La & Carmelo Anthony Have Reportedly Worked Things Out

Sorry fellas.

3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Charity Event Hosted By La La Anthony

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

We were all rooting for Melo to get his wife back and now it looks like all of our well-wishes were not in vain. According to rumor mill, the power couple is back on again.

Sources have reportedly confirmed that La La and Carmelo Anthony will give their relationship another try following a two-year separation. From Us Weekly:

“‘La La and Carmelo have recently reconciled and they truly still love one another,’ an insider close to the Power star, 36, tells Us. ‘It’s so obvious when they’re together.’ The source who confirms that the pair are officially back together, also points out that their son, 11-year-old Kiyan, factored into the reconciliation: ‘They also both want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.'”

Most recently, Melo was their to support La at her annual Winter Wonderland charity event in the Bronx. See a photo above.

We are wishing them nothing but happiness as we move into this new year.

Photo: Getty

