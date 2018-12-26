Lil Wayne Says Jay-Z Helped Him With His Taxes [Video]

Even the greats need a helping hand from time to time. Lil Wayne recently announced that Jay-Z was there for him when Uncle Sam came knocking on his door.

As spotted on Complex Weezy opened up more than usual as he closed out his last concert of the I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour in Chicago. Before taking a bow he took a moment to thank Swizz Beatz and Jay-Z for being there during his biggest time of need. “There’s people like Jay-Z. He helped me out when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down. There’s people like Swizz Beatz who’s gonna send me every single beat he make and wants me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight” he revealed.

He then went on to hint that Jigga’s support was also monetary. “Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend y’all.”

@LilTunechi thanks JAY-Z and Swizz Beatz "There's people like JAY-Z, he held me when I was really really down… Jay don’t want me to tell nobody, that man helped me with my taxes." – Lil Wayne tonight in Chicago #TIDALXLilWayne – 'I Ain't Shit Without You' Tour pic.twitter.com/qESixcsRGZ — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 24, 2018

While he didn’t give further details on how much SC fronted him it should be noted that JAY-Z has been in Wayne’s corner for some time. Back in 2004 when Jay was president of Def Jam Records he tried to sign him but the “Uproar” rapper eventually resigned with Cash Money Records.

In 2013 S. Dot recalled the offer during his visit to The Breakfast Club. “The truth is after I had a meeting with Wayne — I had a relationship with Baby, when I used to go to New Orleans I would meet up with him. So, I felt it was only right to call him. I called him out of respect like ‘Yo, I was talking to Wayne. Just to let you know. Boom boom. After that we received a letter at our office for, I think it was, ‘Torturous interference'” he explained.

While Wayne’s tenure with Cash Money since resigning in 2005 has been rocky to say the least he finally received contractual emancipation early this year with the release of Tha Carter V.

Photo: WENN.com