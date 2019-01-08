Nicki Minaj Getting Her Back Blown Out 3-4 Times A Night, Per Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj stays sharing TMI on these Internets. Case in point, the YMCMB Barbie recently relayed that she is getting her back blown out by her felon bae, Kenneth Petty, 3 – 4 times a night.
Talk about putting in work.
It all went down when a fan theorized that she was getting laid six times a night by her toe-licking significant other.
“Nicki probably getting d*ck 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” tweet the fan.
But even Nicki found that to be extreme. She replied, “3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis.”
That’s all we got. Oh yeah, she is still talking about Meek Mill.
Photo: WENN.com
