Mom Of Gucci Mane’s Son Says She’s Living On Welfare While Rapper Lives It Up

The mother of Gucci Mane‘s 11-year-old son says she’s living on welfare and living in Section 8 housing while the boy’s famous father lives lavishly. Sheena Evans is seeking up to $20,000 in child support payments from the rapper and author, which would be an $18,000 increase.

A hearing was held this week in the case brought by Gucci’s baby mama, Sheena Evans, who sued seeking an increase in the monthly support from the current $2,026 a month to $20k for their 11-year-old son, Keitheon.

In video shot by Dennis Byron at the hearing, her lawyer spoke to the judge and said her client lives in Section 8 housing, is on government assistance, receives food stamps and is on Medicaid … all while Gucci is making millions.

In her suit filed last year, Evans argued the rapper was making a substantial amount more since leaving prison in 2011.

Gucci’s baby mama took issue with him spending a considerable amount of money on fine jewelry and says when the rapper got married, he spent in excess of $1 million for his wedding.

Gucci Mane’s side says that the rapper’s finances have not increased despite Evans’ claims and wants the case tossed out.

