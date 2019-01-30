Black Clemson University Players Ducked Struggle White House Fast Food Meal

The NCAA College Football champions Clemson University Tigers were naturally invited to the White House to partake in the tradition of meeting with the president. President Trump’s fast food spread had its fair share of Clemson attendees, but a handful of Black players refused to join the festivities.

The Root exclusively reports:

The Root spoke with three black Clemson players who each separately confirmed that many players, both black and white, had no interest in making the trip. All three acknowledged that Donald Trump was the reason they chose not to attend. Even more telling, most of Clemson’s white players were in attendance while nearly three-fourths of the school’s black football players took a hard pass on the chance to eat cold fries with the president of people who eat salads from McDonald’s.

“It wasn’t like we had a team meeting or anything,” said one of Clemson’s offensive stars who spoke with The Root on the condition of anonymity. “Players were talking amongst each other but everybody was like: ‘I’m not going to that.’”

Another defensive standout noted that coaches didn’t pressure players to accompany the team to Washington, D.C., but said that almost every black player he knew didn’t want to take the trip. However, he noted that he knew that some players only attended because they worried that refusing to attend the traditional White House visit might affect their scholarships or playing time.

Read the rest of the exclusive details here.

—

Photo: Getty