Gloria Govan Says Ex Matt Barnes Owes Her $23K In Child Support

The never-ending legal battle between Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes continues to rage on, this after the Basketball Wives star made new claims. Govan says that the former NBA player and father of her twin boys owes her $23 thousand in child support.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Govan claims she has had custody of the couple’s twins for more than half the time the last few months. Their custody agreement only calls for her to have custody 29% of the time.

Govan says she understands that the child support she receives was cut from $20,000 to $7,500 a month back in November because of the reduction in custody she received. But she claims Barnes has not exercised custody in accordance with that deal.

The outlet adds that Govan stated that Barnes failed to pay her for November and December of last year and paid $3,750 for the month. They will face each other in court this month over the matter.

