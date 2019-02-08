Okurrrr: Watch Cardi B Star In Her 2nd Pepsi Commercial [Video]

Cardi B is on fire. Kulture Kiari’s mama is the talk of the town after she landed the cover of Harper’s Bazaar—which absolutely no one expected due to what went down between the rapper and Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party.

But apparently, their fight is neither here nor there as the publication welcomed Cardi with open arms and even seemed to reference the viral scuffle. Cardi also starred in Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercial and according to Billboard her second Pepsi ad will officially premiere during the 2019 Grammys—although it’s already buzzing online.

Featuring a cameo from drag queen Monét X Change, the brand presses on with their More Than Okay campaign with a hilarious ad perfectly fit for Cardi B. After a waitress asks “Is Pepsi okay?” the “I Like It” rapper chimes in with her signature call. “Did you just ask if Pepsi’s okurrr?” Cardi questions the waitress…and from there, hilarity ensues.

Watch above and tune into the Grammys this Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS for the official premiere.

Photo: Pepsi