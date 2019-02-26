Taste The Rainbow: A Virgil Abloh x Evian Water Collection Is Here [Photos]

Another mass market brand has jumped on the Abloh wave. The renowned designer has remixed the water bottle.

As reported by Hypebeast the Illinois native has another collaboration with everyday consumer packed goods. This time Virgil has partnered with Evian for a limited-edition bottle capsule. The result is a set of Off-White™ branded mineral waters. His signature quotes are again put to use with “RAINBOW INSIDE” branding.

Abloh detailed the initiative and an appointment at the company in a formal statement. “The notion that one drop can make a rainbow served as the inspiration and metaphor to drive my first project as Evian’s Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation design. As light refracts through that droplet, it reveals its full polychromatic potential. We don’t see just water, we see infinite possibilities and inspiration.”

The “One Drop Can Make A Rainbow” collection is available now on Evian’s web store here. In September 2018 Virgil reimagined Moët & Chandon’s iconic Impérial Rosé champagne bottle.

Photo: Evian