CLOSE
HomeNews

LEBRON 16 Low x ATMOS “Safari” Draws Inspiration From Classic Nike Silhouette

The exclusive kicks will drop on the SNKRS app 10:00 am EST and select retailers and will cost $175. 

Leave a comment
LEBRON 16 Low x atmos “Safari”

Source: Nike / Nike Basketball

To celebrate the iconic 2003 collaboration with Japanese sneaker culture staple ATMOS, King James is partnering with them as well to bring the LeBron 16 low in the classic Air Max 1 ‘Safari’ colorway.

Building off the momentum of the LeBron 15 in which we saw the James signature shoe reimagined with the designs of classic Nike sneakers with the popular #LeBronWatch program, the sportswear brand is doing the same with the LeBron 16 and low-top variation of his signature shoe.

LeBron debuted the “safari” x atmos  LeBron 16 low during the All-Star game before swapping into the Kings Throne version of his kicks which took its cues from the highly-coveted and ultra rare edition of his “Watch The Throne” LeBron 9 sneakers.

LEBRON 16 Low x atmos “Safari”

Source: Nike / Nike Basketball

The LEBRON 16 Low x ATMOS “Safari” features an upper totally reconstructed to pay homage to the classic Nike Air Max 1. It sports the same mini swoosh that was found on the Air Max 1 as well the premium material and eye-catching color blocking from the original sneaker. The exclusive kicks will drop on the SNKRS app 10:00 am EST and select retailers and will cost $175.

No word if the LEBRON 16 Low x ATMOS “Safari” will also be a part of the #LeBronWatch program but its definitely a pair of kicks that anybody who considers themselves to be a sneaker connoisseur should have in their ever-growing collections.

Photo: Nike/Nike Basketball

Lebron James , nike , Nike Basketball , sneakers

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Gunna 'Drip Or Drown 2' Listening Party
Livestream: Gunna Teams Up With TIDAL For A Special Album Release Show
02.26.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close