Solange Drops New “Almeda” Visual & Lawd We Weren’t Ready….

Solange has the culture in a frenzy after she singlehandedly brought Black Planet back to life, then dropped her fourth studio album When I Get Home. 

To top that off, the Houston singer released her new “Almeda” video featuring The-Dream and Atlanta’s Playboi Carti, as a part of the companion film to go along with her album. Paired with her tranquil voice, the clip is stunning and spiritually healing. We knew we were in for some breathtaking visuals, as Solange previewed a few scenes online, but lawd we were not prepared. Watch as Solo pays homage to everything Black, shows love to her hometown, and bestows upon us all the booty and skin we can possibly endure.

What more can you really ask for?

