Bobby Shmurda Won’t Speak On Prison Reform After Release

Bobby Shmurda is currently behind bars serving a seven-year prison sentence and is rumored to be released next year. However, don’t expect the “Hot N*gga” rapper to become a champion of prison reform like Meek Mill.

Complex reports:

Bobby Shmurda called into SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation where he spoke with host Swaggy Sie about the possibility of aligning himself with Meek Mill in his fight for criminal justice reform. Bobby wasn’t too enthusiastic about the idea, explaining that while he respects what Meek is doing, he believes that the pattern of an unfair justice system will only continue.

“Like I tell people all the time, I respect what he’s doing. I can’t do it though,” he said. “I can talk to the kids, but I ain’t about to be sitting here protesting and politicking for no motherf*cking cops because them mtherf*ckers don’t care. They been killing motherf*ckers since Rodney King.”

At 24 years of age, Shmurda may have a change of heart but it appears he’s clear that his message to the youth will simply be to stay out of jail and get money.

Bobby Shmurda is reportedly set to be released in November 2020.

—

Photo: Getty