Jordan Peele Won’t Have “White Dudes” In Lead Roles In His Films

Jordan Peele has proven that as a film creator, he’s going to march to the beat of his own drum. After the rousing success of Us at the box office, the director spoke to a crowd at a recent event and eloquently stated he won’t be casting white men in lead roles in any of his films.

But there are other kinds of power, and Peele plans on wielding his judiciously. One way is to keep putting black faces on the screen in leading roles. “The way I look at it,” he explained, “I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, ‘I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.’ And they say yes.”

It’s a formula he’s not interested in messing with.

“I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes,” he said, nodding over to his moderator pal Roberts. “But I’ve seen that movie.” The line drew loud applause and shouts of agreement. “It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time — a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false.”

