Captain Obvious?: Mo’Nique Says Karma Is Coming Back To Wendy Williams

It seems like everyone is enjoying the never ending tea that is Wendy Williams’ personal struggles. Mo’Nique has chimed in with her two cents as well.

The last couple of months have been rough to say the least for the queen of gossip. So much so that her credibility for advising women to leave their trifling men has been shot. With an even more recent public timeline of her husband living his best bachelor life with his side chick, things have gotten even worse for the New Jersey amazon. While Wendy has yet to directly comment on the alleged infidelity and emotional abuse it is rumored she has now taken steps to dissolve her marriage.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the Oscar winner discussed the media personality’s issues and offered some advice on a recent episode of her podcast Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship. She first framed how Wendy’s unquenchable thirst for scandal contributed to her issues. “It’s all about ‘Ohhh, how can I crack on this person. How hard can I make fun of somebody’s downfall,’ or [it] appears to be that way.”

She also reminds her that karma has no menu and you are served what you deserved. “The lesson for me that my ears are hearing is, let me make sure what I put out there is what I would want to come back,” she explained. “Let me make sure I’m not so high on my ass that I can say or do, rip down, rip apart, tear down, whomever I choose to because it’s part of the business…but now when the universe says, ‘Oh, you know it’s your turn.’ We don’t pay attention to that, we just pay attention to the mess.”

You can hear more from the couple below.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com