Boosie Says Gun, Drug Possession Arrest “Ain’t Nothing Serious”

Yesterday, Boosie Badazz was arrested on weapon and drug possession charges, but the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t seem to be taking his latest run-in with the law too seriously. Addressing the media as he bonded out of Coweta County jail in Georgia, he reportedly said it was all “just a misunderstanding.”

Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., was reportedly swerving in and out of his lane and nearly hit another car, at which point he was pulled over by police who allegedly smelled weed.

“Hatch faces charges of failing to maintain his lane, drug possession and having a gun during a crime, Coweta County jail records show. The jail identifies his passenger as Antonio Pezant Allen and says he’s charged with having drugs and a gun during a crime,” Nola.com reports.

So what did the father of eight have to say, exactly, about his arrest? The site reports he told WSB-TV ““Just a misunderstanding… ain’t nothing serious.”

We’ll keep you posted.

Photo: WENN