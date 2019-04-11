Jennifer Lopez is twenty years strong in the music game and damn near three decades deep in entertainment if you count her Fly Girl stint on the cult classic TV series In Livin’ Color. But if you thought the 50-year-old stunner would be slowing down, think again.

The OG Boricua Queen returned to her old stomping grounds of New York City to make the media rounds and sat down at the cool kids table for breakfast. Talking music, love and business with The Breakfast Club, Jenny from the block talks about linking up with Cardi B, opens up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and reveals why she didn’t pull out of her controversial performance for the Motown Tribute earlier this year.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Jennifer Lopez on The Breakfast Club.

1. Body Double Necessary??

Much to the dismay of many men (and some women), Jennifer was not nude in her 90’s film Money Train. She actually went to a strip club to find a body double to pull that one off. Well, so much for that.

