Beyoncé Got Blessed With All The adidas, Kid Fury With The Caption of the Year

You may have heard, Beyoncé and adidas have teamed up. Maybe as a reminder, Bey took to Instagram to show off her instantly insane adidas collection.

However, Kid Fury won with the caption, but we’ll get back to that in a few.

As for Beyoncé, she shared a couple of pics of herself surrounded by all types of adidas, from Campus to Ultra Boosts to everything in between including the Pharrell joints. She was also rocking a red, half adidas swimsuit type thing that will instantly be sold out off g.p. Our question is, who took the pictures?

But back to Kid Fury, in the second pic of the day, the podcaster and social media influencer wrote, “For all the feet she has on our necks.”

Give him a prize.

Photo: Instagram