Remy Ma & Safaree Sued For Breaching Chicago Performance Contracts

Remy Ma and Safaree were supposed to rock an April benefit concert but it appears the pair violated exclusivity terms of their contract and forced a cancellation of the event. The Love & Hip Hop: New York castmates were barred from performing within 60 miles of the Wintrust Arena in Chicago for a period of time but they nixed that part of the agreement.

The Circle Foundation — which mentors Chicago-area youths — is suing the rappers, saying they signed to perform at a fundraising concert back on April 21, 2018, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the Foundation was forced to cancel the show after the rappers breached their contracts.

The Foundation claims their contracts specifically stated Remy and Safaree could NOT perform within 60 miles of the arena for 30 days before the event. It’s called a “performance exclusivity” clause, and it’s a common practice promoters use to make sure their concerts remain in hot demand.

In the suit, the Foundation says the rappers agreed and signed the deal … with Remy getting a $35k deposit payment and Safaree getting $7,250.

The problem, according to the docs, is Remy performed on April 8 at the Black Women’s Expo in Chicago — and Safaree played the Rockin’ Horse Saloon & Grill on April 14 in a Chicago suburb.

The Circle Foundation is suing for the money it paid out plus damages. Remy Ma’s attorney has responded and promises to look into the matter. Reps for Safaree have yet to comment.

