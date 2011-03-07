Beyonce Teaming Up With Michelle Obama For Let’s Move! Campaign

Beyonce Starring In Dance Video In Support Of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! Campaign

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) has announced that it is spearheading a “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” featuring 16-time Grammy Award winner Beyoncé to demonstrate support for First Lady Michelle Obama’s initiative aimed at curbing childhood obesity.

The event, produced in partnership with the National Middle School Association (NMSA), the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), calls for middle school students across the country to participate in a pre-choreographed “Let’s Move!” dance exercise routine at an identical time — Tuesday, May 3, at 1:42 p.m. Eastern Time.

Beyoncé will be the exclusive featured performer for the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout.”

She has re-written and re-recorded one of her songs and is providing an instruction video demonstrating the dance/exercise routine.

The Beyoncé video will then be distributed to participating schools.

Speaking on her new ties to The First Lady through the dance video Beyonce released a statement saying,

“I am excited to be part of this effort that addresses a public health crisis. First Lady Michelle Obama deserves credit for tackling this issue directly, and I applaud the NAB Education Foundation for trying to make a positive difference in the lives of our schoolchildren.”

NABEF President Marcellus Alexander also released a statement of his own saying,