Ralph Lauren Relaunches Polo Sport Line [Photos]

Uncle Ralph and team isn’t getting off the 1990’s wave any time soon. They are bringing back of their most popular brands right in time for summer.
As reported by High Snobiety Ralph Lauren is relaunching their Polo Sport line. The active wear apparel will be reintroduced this week via a small number of thoughtful pieces intended to pay homage to the original designs. Included in the collection are some key color blocked outer wear pieces with chunky spell out branding.
Additionally the Polo Sport name will also live on two specific schemes. One is a denim set that is a nod to the preferred baggier cuts of the early 90’s. The latter is a metallic windbreaker flavored set for properly styled sports inspired flexing.
The Polo Sport LTD capsule will be available exclusively on the POLO App starting Thursday, May 30. You can view the collection below.
@ralphlauren is bringing back its classic POLO SPORT line. Originally launched in 1992, the reissued denim and silver capsules pay tribute to collectible pieces from the mid-90's. The Polo Sport Denim capsule is available for both men and women, and is comprised of a classic cap, Dungaree jacket, and utility jeans. The Silver capsule includes outerwear, pants, and accessories. Both capsule collections will be available at the end of May on the Polo App, as well as at select global Ralph Lauren Stores.
Photo: Ralph Lauren / Tom Gould