Former Hoyas Hoops Star Victor Page Gets 20 Years In Prison

Victor Page was facing life in prison after his vicious attack and assault of a young girl in December 2018 that was caught on surveillance video. Page, taking a plea deal, will serve 20 years in prison with an additional five years of probation.

Page was arrested a few days later after the victim went to authorities … and he was eventually hit with several serious charges — including assault, attempted rape and child abuse.

He was facing up to LIFE in prison.

But, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County State Attorney’s Office says Page cut a deal this week … and is pleading guilty to 1st-degree assault and 4th-degree attempted sex offense.

In exchange, the spokesperson says Page will get 20 YEARS in prison and another 5 years of probation when he gets out.

We’re also told Victor will be required to register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample for 15 years upon his release.

Page, who turned 44 this past February, was a prolific scorer for the Hoyas but went undrafted in 1997 by the NBA. He played professionally for the NBA’s development league and overseas briefly until 2001.

