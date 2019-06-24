Gay Rapper Andre Xcellence Says Blac Chyna Failed To Help Break Career

Blac Chyna has been getting a lot of press lately for both her upcoming reality series and of course the ongoing Baby Daddy drama with Rob Kardashian. A gay rapper named Andre Xcellence is adding to the negative side of news after he claims Chyna ghosted him after promising to boost his career.

Page Six exclusively reports:

“I was her gay. We were friends for a couple of years. I have a recording studio. She came in for some sessions with her team and we became fast friends. She knew my music and was a big supporter,” he told Page Six.

He claims Chyna approached him about jump-starting a music career after the Kardashian family “blacklisted” her. (Chyna’s ex is Rob Kardashian.)

“I was there the day that the Kardashians sent her a ‘frenemy’ cake to her house. She was so ­upset and talking about how mean they were to her and I believed it. I believed her and all of her nonsense,” he said.

Xcellence recorded “What Would Yo Momma Say” with Chyna and was scheduled to shoot a video. “She came up with the treatment and idea. She wrote herself into the concept. I went ahead and found investors and I spent $35,000,” he claims. “She showed up for rehearsal but never came to the shoot. It was supposed to be a big breakout moment with her and we would’ve been doing LA Pride and then she backed out,” he said. “She disappeared and told me months later she’s not doing music right now.”

Of course, all of this is one-sided as Blac Chyna has yet to address the claims, at least not publicly.

