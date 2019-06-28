Colorado Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning From Dominican Republic

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean island.

The Daily News is reporting that Khalid Adkins passed away on Tuesday, June 25 at Santo Domingo hospital. As a long time fan of the island the story goes that he was visiting with his daughter in hopes of finalizing his retirement in Punta Cana. According to the periodical, his daughter Mia had left the country leaving her father to look at some more potential properties. He was scheduled to fly back home on Sunday, June 23 but he never saw the aircraft take off.

Apparently Khalid did board the plane but was very ill; to the point where he was profusely sweating and vomiting. It is alleged that he was then asked to deboard due to his sickness. His brother Alpha claims he was diagnosed with kidney failure at the medical facility. Doctors informed the family that they would attempt to put him on dialysis but also offered them the option of flying him home via helicopter for $20,000.00. The Adkins’ created a GoFundMe page to raises the funds but it was too late.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the passing but did not reveal the name. “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic on June 25. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide.”

This marks yet another tourist dying in the Dominican Republic. Since last summer over a dozen Americans have died while visiting. U.S. authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Photo: Getty