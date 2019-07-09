CLOSE
Virgil Abloh Sued Over Using Off-White Brand Name

New York-based company Offwhite Productions says the fashion designer ripped off their name and has damaged their brand.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 - Off White - Catwalk

Source: Marcio Madeira/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Virgil Abloh made a huge splash in the fashion world with the Off-White line, but a New York company says the designer ripped them off. Offwhite Productions, which has been around since the 1990s, filed a lawsuit against Abloh over the name usage and other damages.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, OffWhite Productions – who do business as OFFWHITE – have filed suit against Abloh’s fashion house OFF—WHITE.

OFFWHITE accuses OFF—WHITE of ripping off their trademarked name and ruining their years of hard work.

OFFWHITE is a New York-based company that, “provides wholistic creative solutions to creators of new goods and services integrating innovative marketing, advertising, and other business approaches to product and brand development.”

The outlet adds that OFFWHITE trademarked the brand name back in 2014.

Photo: WENN

