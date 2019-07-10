Petition To Get A$AP Rocky Out Of Swedish Prison Hits 350K Signatures In 1 Day #JusticeForRocky

A$AP Rocky and his ongoing ordeal in Sweden has sparked the creation of a petition to hopefully spring the rapper from a reportedly poorly-kept prison. So far, the petition has over 370,000 signatures and counting, all in hopes that it gets the attention of officials in the European nation.

From the Change.org petition:

Upon being detained, Rocky was denied his request to counsel which is in violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Sweden is a signatory.

Everyone has the same rights to be treated fairly upon detainment and should be given fair and equal access to such rights. Since, he has been allowed to visit with a U.S. Embassy Consult and attorney, but only in the presence of Swedish officials. It is extremely troubling and worrisome that the laws are not being applied equally in these circumstances.

On Monday, July 8th, we filed an appeal with the Swedish Supreme Court to have Rocky released from the inhumane conditions and the clear violation of human rights. They rejected the filing, which means Rocky will remain in prison for two weeks. The conditions of the facility are horrific. Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.

According to the petition description, Rocky could face an additional two weeks in the prison according to the prosecutor’s wishes to extend the trial until August.

If you’d like to sign the petition for A$AP Rocky, click here.

—

Photo: Getty