A$AP Ferg’s Dapper Dan Gucci Basketball Set Is The Fit Of The Day [Video]

A$AP Ferg got Harlem going brazy. His custom two piece set is so fye that we wouldn’t be mad if Fashion Nova For Men jacked it.

As per High Snobiety the “Plain Jane” rapper had all the Paid In Full vibes when he debuted his new Dapper Dan creation last week. He was seen sporting a one of one Gucci basketball jersey with the matching shorts. The set is sky blue with rhinestones throughout the body; it is piped out with white and black on the trim. Both Dapper Dan and Gucci patches live on the thigh of the shorts and on the back of the jersey.

It is in commemoration of his Ferg’s newest single “Floor Seats”. He took to his Instagram to flex. @dapperdanharlem custom @gucci basketball 🏀 uniform. Designed by me! “Floor seats” out now!!!

In true Harlem tradition he busted out with another Dapper Dan set for his appearance at Complex Con in Chicago. This version was a navy blue with Japanese themed embroidered dragons and tigers.

You can check out “Floor Seats” below.

Photo: Lauren Cowart