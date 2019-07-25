1967 Flows: HBO Is Releasing A Documentary On Fashion Giant Ralph Lauren

The country’s most beloved designer will have his legacy captured in movie form. HBO is prepping a film on Ralph Lauren and we are here for it.

Variety is reporting that Home Box Office is about to release a documentary on unofficial architect of modern street wear. Very Ralph aims to detail RL’s life story from his beginnings in The Bronx to founding his fashion brand Polo in 1967. Since then the 79-year-old’s brain child has become synonymous with American style. Additionally it has grown to become an indelible fixture in Hip-Hop culture.

The press release reads as follows:

“With an uncanny ability to turn his dreams into reality, Ralph Lauren has built a multi-billion-dollar, global powerhouse out of his aspirations, becoming a living embodiment of American optimism and the American Dream. For more than 50 years, he has celebrated the iconography of America and defined American style, translating his vision and inspiration into one of the world’s most widely recognized brands. In ‘Very Ralph,’ as he enters his sixth decade in business, Lauren reflects on his journey from a boy from the Bronx who didn’t know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of American style all around the world.”

The film will feature interviews and commentary from fashion influencers including the late Karl Lagerfeld, Jason Wu, Calvin Klein, Diane von Furstenberg, Anna Wintour, André Leon Talley, Robin Givhan, Tina Brown, Vanessa Friedman and Tyson Beckford. Very Ralph will air November 12.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images