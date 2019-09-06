Watch The RZA & His Son Play Some High Stakes Chess & ‘Gears 5’, Also Talks HULU ‘Wu-Tang’ Show

The Wu-Tang Clan is currently out promoting their new HULU series WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA. The RZA along with his son Rakeem stopped by Xbox Sessions to talk about the 8-part show and of face-off in a classic board game Xbox’s latest title, Gears 5.

In the episode which is live on Youtube and Mixer, the RZA not only spoke about the HULU show but also touched on Wu-Tang’s future, how he relaxes on the road and more. In celebration of the show’s premiere,

The one-of-a-kind console is an ode to hip-hop sporting a 3D-printed turntable on the top of it with the iconic Wu symbol located on the record platter. To make the cycle complete it also features a custom-designed Xbox One Wireless Controller.

Starting September 7, Microsoft will be giving a lucky individual a chance to win the custom Xbox One. All they have to do is keeping their eyes peeled on Xbox’s Twitter account. But there is a catch, the console is purely for display purposes and not to be used to play any games.

Speaking of playing, before RZA and his gamer son Rakeem picked up the sticks and battled each other Gears 5, they took it back to the old school and played a game of chess. After they battled it out on the chessboard, it was time to battle out in the virtual battlefield in the fifth chapter in the famed Gears of War franchise.

You can watch the entire interview and gaming session below and be sure to checkout WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA on HULU right now.

—

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Sessions