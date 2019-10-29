LeBron James Forced To Evacuate Home Due To Wildfires

LeBron James has just been reminded that celebrity will not protect you from natural disasters. He had to leave his residence as many other have in California.

TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles Lakers starter had to bust a move when the wildfires got too close to his Brentwood, California home. The Cleveland native took to Twitter on Monday, October 28 to let his fans know things got too hot for him and his family. “Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!” he wrote.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

An hour later he confirmed he and his crew were able to secure shelter shortly after evacuating.

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

He went on to publicly express his concerns for everyone else in that area and thank any staff helping families out in this time of need. “I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now!” he wrote. “Pretty please get to safety ASAP”.

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Not only have the ongoing flames created millions in damages and numerous power outages, but the air quality has been significantly degraded. According to analysts the high winds will only make the problems worse. Footage of the carnage below.

