Hypebeast Alert: The Prada x adidas Collaboration Is Confirmed

The sneaker game is about to get a jolt for Q4. It seems two of the biggest brands will be indeed working together for a special release.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Prada and adidas collaboration is a real thing. On Wednesday, November 6 the luxury retailer released a very telling creative piece basically confirming something between the two companies is in the works. The photo in question shows Prada’ signature white shopping bag. Inside are two adidas boxes; one for their Originals lifestyle line and the other for their standard releases. The caption read “#PradaForAdidas Coming Soon”.

The co-branding was originally reported by the PY_LEAKS by PY_RATES account back in October claiming the two releases would be adidas x Prada sailing shoe as a nod to Prada’s long history with America’s Cup.

Oh yeah….we may as well leak this one too, but we cba making a pic for it. @adidasoriginals x @Prada will be dropping 2 shoes soon. The pairs will be known as Adidas Prada Sailing dropping in a CWHITE,MSILVE,RED colourway. Both pairs will retail at $350.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) October 18, 2019

As now there is now release date for the drop but expect a “White/Metallic Silver” and “Red” colorway.

Photo: Getty