Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death Customer At Popeyes

Police have identified a man who made headlines after stabbing another man while waiting in line at Popeyes.

According to TMZ, Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland have issued an arrest warrant for Ricoh McClain naming him as the one responsible for the fatal stabbing that took place last week that left Kevin Tyrell Davis dead.

Police state that they were called about a fight and when they arrived on the scene they found Davis lying in the parking lot with a single stab wound that ultimately led to his untimely death. Investigators believe that the fight was started after Davis cut in line, an argument began before things escalated and turned physical outside.