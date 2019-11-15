She Would Like To See It: Mo’Nique Sues Netflix For Racial & Gender Discrimination

If it was assumed that Mo’Nique has moved on from accusing Netflix of low-balling her with a comedy special offer, think again. The Oscar-winning actress and comedienne filed a lawsuit against the streaming network for racial and gender discrimination.

THR reports:

Mo’Nique is suing the streaming giant for race and gender discrimination and unfair business practices, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Mo’Nique says Netflix is perpetuating the pay gap suffered by black women, and when she told the company its offer was discriminatory, it “refused to negotiate fairly.” She notes that when “a white female comedian [Schumer] objected to her offer (given how much lower it was than comparable males), Netflix reconsidered and upped her offer.”

In the suit, Mo’Nique lists examples of what other comedians, who aren’t black women, were reportedly paid by Netflix: Jerry Seinfeld ($100 million), Eddie Murphy ($70 million), Chappelle ($60 million), Rock ($40 million), Ellen DeGeneres ($20 million), Jeff Dunham ($16.5 million) and Ricky Gervais ($40 million).

The complaint also includes headshots of seven top Netflix executives, all of whom are white, in support of her contention that the company’s lack of racial diversity contributes to a culture of discrimination.

Mo’Nique issued a statement to Instagram mentioning the lawsuit but didn’t elaborate beyond that.

