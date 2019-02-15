Steve Harvey & Mo’Nique Get In Intense Debate About Integrity, Survey Says He’s A Clown

Wednesday (Feb 13) Mo’Nique stopped by the Steve Harvey show and the two engaged in an intense debate about sacrificing integrity over money. The clip of discussion caught fire and Twitter wasn’t here for Mr. Harvey’s ridiculous take on the situation.

Is Steve Harvey a clown? Survey says yes.

The Family Feud host made a complete fool of himself as tried to explain to his good friend Mo’Nique why her actions when standing up for herself for equality within the entertainment industry were not the way to go. Mo’Nique opened up the discussion pointing out that she said no to some powerful people like Tyler Perry, Oprah, and Lee Daniels and revealing she was hurt when Steve said on his radio show that she burned too many bridges.

“The difficulty came in when people that look like me, like Oprah, Tyler, Lee Daniels, and I got to put my brother Steve on the list, y’all knew I was not wrong. Each one of you said to me, ‘Mo’Nique you’re not wrong,’ and when I heard you go on the air and you said that my sister done burned too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now, Steve do you know how hurt I was?”

Harvey countered Mo’Nique stating he felt the Oscar-winning actress/comedian approached the various situations all wrong and did herself a “disservice” by the way she chose to go about it. Harvey called Mo’Nique’s fallout with Netflix a case for a boycott but a “point of action” instead. He added that Mo’Nique telling Winfrey, Daniels, and Perry that they could suck my d**k if I had one’ shifted narrative.

While the conversation between the two friends needed to happen, it was Harvey’s tone, his message of choosing money over integrity and not allowing Mo’Nique to even get a word that had Twitter calling out the “King of Comedy.”

