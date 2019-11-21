70s Era Stripper ‘ Tanqueray’ Steals The Spotlight In Latest ‘Humans of New York’ Series

The ‘Humans of New York’ series on social media has been captivating readers with the unique stories of real New Yorkers for more than nine years but none kept fans wanting more like their latest three-part feature.

On Monday (Nov. 18) the first story from the colorful Black woman, an ex-stripper who goes by the name Tanqueray, hit the web, detailing her glamorous life during the 70’s and instantly left people asking that her viral story be turned into a movie or a memoir.

From tales of “making costumes for strippers and porn stars in Times Square” while at FIT to having tea about the sexual escapades of an unnamed former president; Taqueray has everyone hooked—including a few big names in Hollywood.

“My mom threw me out of the house at seventeen for getting pregnant, then had me arrested when I tried to get my clothes. Then she f**ked the head of parole to try to keep me in jail. She was some prime p***y back then. But the warden did some tests on me and found out I was smart, so I got a scholarship to go anywhere in New York. I chose the Fashion Institute of Technology, which I hated,” Taqueray said.

Despite being unhappy with the career selection, the blunt elder revealed that the choice led to her being around some of the most fabulous people and influential circles.

“By that time I was already getting work making costumes for the strippers and porn stars in Times Square. All my friends were gay people, because they never judged me. All I did was gay bars: drag queen contests, Crisco Disco, I loved the whole scene. And I couldn’t get enough of the costumes. My friend Paris used to sit at the bar and sell stolen clothes from Bergdorf and Lord and Taylors, back before they had sensor tags. So I had the best wardrobe: mink coats, 5 inch heels, stockings with seams up the back. I looked like a drag queen, honey. One night a Hasidic rabbi tried to pick me up because he thought I was a tranny. I had to tell him: ‘Baby, this is real fish!”

The second installment featured her detail in her life as a stripper during a time when Black people, especially women were severely underpaid-noting that she was the only Black woman making money on the same scale as a white woman.

“My stripper name was Tanqueray,” she continued. “Back in the seventies I was the only black girl making white girl money. I danced in so many mob clubs that I learned Italian. Black girls weren’t even allowed in some of these places. Nothing but guidos with their pinky rings and the one long fingernail they used for cocaine. I even did a full twenty minutes in the place they filmed Saturday Night Fever. But I made my real money on the road. Three grand on some trips. Every time Fort Dix had their pay day, they’d bring me in as a feature and call me ‘Ms. Black Universe’ or some sh*t like that.”

But nothing prepared fans for the final entry in her series where Tanqueray discusses the time she “turned a trick” for one of the most connected madams in New York City, Madam Blanche.

“I never turned tricks. Well, except for one time,” Tanqueray said. “I took a job from this woman named Madame Blanche. She controlled all the high dollar prostitutes back then. She was like the Internet– could get you anything you wanted. And all the powerful men came to her because she never talked. She set me up with a department store magnate who wanted a black girl dressed like a maid. I thought I could do it. But when I got to his hotel room, he wanted to spank me with a real belt. So that was it for me. I was done. But Madame Blanche set my best friend Vicki up with The President every time he came to New York. And don’t you dare write his name cause I can’t afford the lawyers. But he’d always spend an hour with her. He’d send a car to pick her up, bring her to his hotel room, put a Secret Service agent in front of the door, and get this: all he ever did was eat her p*ssy!”

The fascinating tale left fans petitioning for networks like BET and Netflix to adapt her life story into a film, even actress Jennifer Garner chimed in saying, “Why is this not a [Netflix] series?”

