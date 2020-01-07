Damn Trolls: Lizzo Announces She’s Done With Twitter, For Now

For the many benefits and opportunities that social media has provided for its users since its inception, it’s also proven to have its fair share of drawbacks and negative uses including bullying, harassment, and trolling. Now it looks like Lizzo is the latest celebrity to take a hiatus from social media thanks to the dark side of the net.

Just days after taking to IG to count her blessings of the past decade, the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed that she would be taking a break from Twitter because there’s just “too many trolls” and stated she’ll “be back when I feel like it.”

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

Truth be told we’re kinda surprised she folded at the height of her popularity as she’d always seemed like the type to brush off the hate and walk around with her middle fingers drawn to critics who tried to sham her for proudly displaying allll the nooks and crannies.

Just last month she had social media in a frenzy after she proudly shook her rump at a Laker’s game while wearing a cut-out, thong-revealing outfit that left little to the imagination. Given, a lot of social media’s reaction was critical of her actions, but isn’t that the same self-empowering attitude that her fans love to see? Sure, it might’ve not been the proper venue as there were many young and innocent children in attendance who just weren’t ready for Lizzo’s version of real life, but that’s just her style. Go big or go home, right?

Regardless, it seems like the hate done got to Lizzo as she’s officially falling back for a minute until she feels deems it safe to come back to the Twitterverse.

Maybe she’ll make her triumphant return on Grammy night in February where she’s been nominated in 8 categories including Album of The Year.