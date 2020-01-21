Nike Unveils New Self-Lacing Adapt BB 2.0

Marty McFly’s kicks were never this fly. Today (Jan. 21), Nike unveiled the next itineration of its self-lacing basketball sneaker, the Adapt BB 2.0.

The new shoe is a direct refinement on its predecessor, improved everything from fit and feel to maintaining the future advancement of controlling your kicks via an app.

Like Kyrie’s line of kicks, the Adapt BB 2.0 has added Air Zoom Turbo to the forefoot for more bounce and cushioning. The midsole’s stack height has been adjusted for a smoother transition from front to back (toe to heel) while accommodating the self lacing tech in the shoe. The molded heel piece above the midsole also provided lockdown ankle support.

The upper features a stretchable ballistic mesh upper throughout, which besides breathability also helps with making it easier to slip on the sneaker. And, of course, there’s a big ass Swoosh across the top of the shoe. Not just for the obvious branding purposes, the Swoosh is a combo of pixelated textures that serve as a more analog contrast to the shoe’s overall tech advancements.

You may have seen Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant rocking a pair last night, January 20, when he played the New Orleans Pelicans. WNBA star and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson will also be wearing the shoe at the start of her regular season.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 will hit stores on February 16, just in time for NBA All-Star weekend. The OG version of the Nike Adapt retailed for a cool $350, so expect similar pricing.

Check out detailed photos below.