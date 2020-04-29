Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé Drop “Savage” Remix For A Good Cause

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are showing just how savage they are and the internet can’t get enough.

In a surprise drop, Meg and Beyoncé sent the internet into a frenzy after releasing an H-Town remix to “Savage” in an effort to raise money for the city of Houston amid the pandemic.

Dropping the news on Instagram, the “Cash Sh*t” rapper showed nothing but love for Queen Bey with a heartfelt caption announcing the release, before adding that proceeds from the collaboration would be donated to Houston charity and disaster relief organization, Bread of Life.

“I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh*t means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW! All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic!”

Of course, the hottest single on the web right now is only available on Tidal, but fans can stream the single for free without subscription. Check out the single below and if you want to donate to Bread of Life, visit here.