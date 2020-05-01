Stacey Dash Announces Split From Husband No. 4

Stacey Dash continues to live the life of impeccable struggle. The Clueless actress and staunch Republican has announced she is splitting from her fourth husband.

We’ll let TMZ handle the details on this one:

The “Clueless” star made the announcement Thursday saying her nearly 2-year marriage to lawyer Jeffrey Marty has run its course. The question now is will their divorce be as drama-filled as the marriage? Stacey’s message on IG doesn’t sound like a conscious uncoupling, though — “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us.”

Notice, there’s no “we” in that sentence.

It’s unclear if Stacey has filed for divorce yet or if they’ve just separated for now. But, one thing’s for sure … this ends a very nasty chapter in her life.

We can’t help but wonder if Marty found out his marriage was a wrap on Instagram like everyone else. You may remember that last year, Dash accused her hubby of putting her in a chokehold. Nevertheless, the cops ended up arresting Dash after spotting a scratch on Marty’s arm.

Bruh…

The domestic violence charges against Dash were eventually dropped. But not before the world found out she was checked off as a white woman on the arrest report.

You can’t make this stuff up. You’ll next see Dash in…who are we kidding, y’all don’t care.