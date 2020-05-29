Ice Cube Cancels ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance After George Floyd Murder

“Burn Hollywood burn I smell a riot”
Those are the lyrics that opened Public Enemy’s “Burn Hollywood Burn,, the first song that Ice Cube appeared on after he left NWA in 1990. Now as Minneapolis burns with protests following the tragic murder of George Floyd celebrities such as Lebron James, Beyonce, Barack Obama, John Boyega and others have become very vocal speaking against the aggressive police brutality on black people that led to the Black man’s death.
Ice Cube, who built his career on saying “F*ck the Police” canceled his Good Morning America appearance on Thursday. He cited the recent f*ckery in America as the reason for his cancellation tweeting: “I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, ‘good morning.’”
The tweet garnered almost 900k likes and 135k retweets of support but, of course, there were quite a few critics of the tweet:
Ice Cube later tweeted about the riots posting: