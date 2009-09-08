Bow Wow & Lil Wayne’s Hurricane Season To Hit Theatres

Hurricane Season, the upcoming film starring Lil’ Wayne and Bow Wow is now scheduled to hit theatres by the end of the year. The film which has already been shot was heading to DVD after the Weinstein Company, the producers of the film, became financially strapped. However due to box office numbers scored by Inglorious Bastards, $140 million, the Weinstein Company, which also backed that film, got their money right.

The film also stars Forrest Whitaker, Isaiah Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Courtney B. Vance and Jackie Long. Following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, the film centers around a New Orleans basketball coach who assembles a disparate team of players from those left behind and those who held out against the flood. In this story based on true events, coach Al Collins (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) – a devoted husband and father driven by past failures and a consuming desire to win – empowers his team to ‘never say die’ as they fight their way to the state championship.

In related news, Bow Wow will also be starring alongside Ice Cube in the upcoming film Lottery Ticket. Directed by Erik White, Bow plays a young kid from the hood who lucks up and has to fend off greedy piranhas trying to get his riches. He also recently released the Green Light mixtape with DJ ILL WILL. Recently joining Lil Wayne’s label, the mixtape is a teaser for his upcoming Cash Money Records debut.