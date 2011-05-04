Let’s Move: Beyonce Surprises Students In Harlem; Michelle Obama Does The Dougie In D.C [Video]

Beyoncé Surprises Harlem Students with Dance Workout

At P.S. 161 middle school in Harlem Tuesday, the students were participating in the “Let’s Move! Flash Workout” when superstar Beyonce Knowles stormed in the gym to join them in the middle of the dance.

The students were pleasantly surprised and continued the choreography along with the blonde bombshell, then got to take photos with her after they finished.

Bey’s remake of her “Move Your Body” video is a part of Michelle Obama’s campaign to fight childhood obesity.

The First Lady is practicing what she preaches as she was in a middle school in Washington D.C joining students and learning a few steps herself. Michelle Obama did everything from The Running Man to The Dougie in an attempt to show kids that working out and exercise can be fun.

Check out Beyonce’s surprise visit and Mrs. Obama showing off her dancing skill.