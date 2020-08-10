“Do It For Hip-Hop”: Rakim Calls Out Big Daddy Kane For Verzuz Battle

Rakim is putting his hat in the ring to be the next contestant on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s iconic Verzuz series and he’s already calling out his competitor.

On Friday (Aug 7), Rakim surprised fans when he took to Instagram in a since-deleted post and proposed an iconic battle between himself and fellow legendary lyricist Big Daddy Kane. The announcement, which came shortly after Timbaland teased fans regarding a possible faceoff between Drake and Kanye West.

Posting a black and white photo of himself and Kane with a big V in the middle, the God MC captioned the photo calling for duo to go head to head “for Hip-Hop.”

"Do it for Hip-Hop??? @officialbigdaddykane @verzuztv @thegodrakim"

While many fans rallied behind the proposal, as of press time neither Swizz nor Timbaland has confirmed that the battle will actually happen.

Since March, the Verzuz Instagram Live series battles have not only provided relief during a pandemic and a tumultuous sociopolitical climate but also serves as a way for fans to honor those who have contributed to culture. Previous battles have included Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott, Teddy Riley versus Babyface, and, most recently, Rick Ross versus 2 Chainz.

In July, the legendary super producers announced a partnership with Apple Music and Verzuz to make the viewer experience even better. As previously reported, episodes are now simulcast live on Apple Music and Beats1 simultaneously as the Verzuz Instagram Live channel and exclusively available via Apple Music on-demand following the live stream.