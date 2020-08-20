The Blackberry Ain’t Dead Yet, A New 5G Model Powered By Android Is Dropping In 2021

In a world dominated by keyboard-less smartphones like Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy flagship devices, Blackberry refuses to get sucked in the cellphone abyss never to return.

Let’s just call the Blackberry a zombie at this point because no matter how many times it gets killed, somehow, it finds new life. After 2018’s Blackberry Key 2 flopped very hard, we thought it the nostalgic smartphone was going to get sent off to greener pastures. BUT, once again, we were wrong. A new Texas startup called OnwardMobility is taking on the Blackberry license once optioned to Chinese phone manufacture TCL. It is promising to release a 5G model of Barack Obama’s favorite means of communication in 2021. Oh, and yes, it will still be powered by Android and will have the QWERTY keyboard that we have all loved.

.@_OnwardMobility announces licensing agreement with BlackBerry to deliver a BlackBerry 5G Smartphone. Read the blog for details: https://t.co/qpjircdxvS pic.twitter.com/qmOIErDAi9 — BlackBerry (@BlackBerry) August 19, 2020

As far as specs like screen size and what will be under the hood, your guess is as good as ours. BUT, speaking with The Register, OnwardMobilty did reveal that when the device does arrive, we can expect to see a “completely new keyboard design” that will “reflect the brand values from a keyboard typing experience and input experience.”

As for who the company hopes is in the market for the upcoming Blackberry, it would seem they are pushing for the midrange device to be used by enterprise customers. That does make sense since the phone, its very reliable email system, and BBM chat client was beloved among business professionals.

Speaking about the forthcoming phone, OnwardMobility CEO Peter Franklin told The Register:

“Top of mind for us is not just making the most secure and productive device, but also being an everyday device. That means things like a top-notch camera, and the other specs you’d expect from your day-to-day phone. Simultaneously, we know that we must be competitive, and so is our pricing.”

Call us intrigued, we would like to see this new and improved Blackberry will look like.

—

Photo: Blackberry