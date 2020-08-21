We Knew It: Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her: “You Dry Shot Me”

Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper took to Instagram Live to make the admission after citing Lanez and his team’s shifty behavior.

According to the “WAP” rapper, she believes Lanez and his PR reps have been sharing false narratives with the press. So an exasperated Meg felt she needed to set the record straight, completely this time.

“Yes, Tory shot me,” said Megan matter of factly. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie?”

It was Megan who revealed she had even been shot, after initial reports said she cut her foot on glass. And after weeks (the incident occurred over a month ago in July) of social media detectives pointing to the jig and saying that Lanez must have been the shooter, now we know the truth.

So the next logical question is, why didn’t she tell the police?

“I ain’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I ain’t want to die,” said Megan, who rationalized that police rolling up on Black people with a gun in the car could put their lives further in jeopardy. This is despite Lanez clearly showing no regard for her own life, per her claims.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get into no more trouble than what we was already about to get in,” she added.

But now, because she feels Lanez led to the Internet lying on her name, enough is enough.

“I didn’t have to spare that n*gga,” she said, referring to Lanez. “But I did, and I’m done.”

While the sense of looking out for another man may have some minor nobility (street code and all that), consequences must occur for someone shooting and injuring another person. Tory Lanez is in a world of trouble.

Just earlier today, the authorities said it was likely Lanez would be charged with a felony sooner than later. Clearly, the only reason he hasn’t been charged is due to a lack of witnesses. That has changed.

Also, it’s not snitching if you were a civilian and not up to any dirt. Just saying

This story is developing.