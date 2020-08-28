‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha Terrorist, Criminalization of Black Victims

New York staple and tabloid newspaper the New York Post is being criticized for its depiction of domestic terrorist and Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Wednesday (Aug 26) just one day after the 17-year old gunman opened fire on a crowd of peaceful protestors gathered to call for justice after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the New York Post posted an article seemingly sympathizing with Rittenhouse, while criminalizing Black victims. The newspaper promoted the article sharing the news of Rittenhouse’s arrest by prominently displaying pictures of the teen cleaning up graffiti, after slandering victim Jacob Blake claiming he had a knife in his vehicle–a detail that was proven false by investigators.

“Before allegedly being filmed shooting protesters during a tense confrontation, Rittenhouse was spotted joining other volunteers in cleaning graffiti from a high school nearby the Kenosha County Courthouse,” the publication wrote. “Later that night, a gunman carrying a rifle — suspected to be Rittenhouse — was caught in disturbing footage shooting protesters who had chased after him.”

The New York Post is another Murdoch-owned enterprise, like Fox News. Don’t underestimate how dangerous it is for this and Tucker Carlson to glorify this murderer. https://t.co/ajxWr1a9at — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) August 27, 2020

As previously reported, Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, allegedly traveled into Kenosha and affiliated himself with a small heavily armed militia that stated they were on scene to “help law enforcement protect the city” after the attempted murder of Jacob Blake; resulting in the teen opening fire and shooting in the crowd killing two and injuring one, including the real hero of the night, Anthony Huber. According to a criminal complaint, Huber reached for the suspect’s gun with his hand while holding the skateboard in the other. As Huber tried to grab the gun, the suspect pointed it at his body and fired one round, the complaint says. Huber was seen staggering away and then fell to the ground. He died from his gunshot wound, according to the complaint.

While the strikingly contrasting headlines come as no surprise to Black America, Twitter users began calling out the newspaper for biased reporting when it comes to Black victims while noting that the publication is owned by pro-Trump supporter Rupert Murdoch, who also owns FOX News and heralded the menace as a “hero.”

Nothing will change a Trump supporters mind. They’ve been brainwashed by the Fox News biz model: pass opinion as fact, label the few as many and say it with disgust and anger, it targets a certain mentality which happens to be a lot of people thus they make money off advertising — D. O. G. (@M1NDFULLNESS) August 27, 2020

Shortly after, the news publication shared an article about Blake who was unarmed when gunned down at least seven times in the back by Kenosha officers on Sunday (Aug. 23) night. The story revealed he was carrying a knife in his car at the time of the shooting and chose to use a photo of the 29-year-old appearing to look very angry. There was no mention of Blake breaking up a fight between two women before the gunfire.