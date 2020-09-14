HHW Gaming: Baltimore Ravens’ Miles Boykin’s Mom Makes ‘Madden’ History

Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver, Miles Boykin’s mother, is an MVP. To honor her, Boykin teamed up with EA Sports and Xbox for a dope gesture.

Boykin wanted to thank his mother, Felicia Boykin, for unknowingly paying for his Xbox Live subscription since he was in the 6th grade.

My mom found out I put my Xbox live account on her credit card. She been paying since I was in 6th grade😂😂😂 — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) July 17, 2020

To thank her for keeping him online, Miles teamed up with Xbox and EA and made history by making her the first-ever female MVP cover-athlete on Madden 21.

Boykin’s shared the touching moment his mother found out she landed on the cover. His mother is more than worthy of the honor. In the video, Mile’s revealed his mom was instrumental in him pursuing his dream of becoming an NFL player and keeping his seconding passion, gaming going. Boykin’s mom is a delivery nurse in Chicago and works on the frontlines devoting her time caring for moms and delivering babies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After she watched the video, she was given a custom package that featured a copy of the game signed by her son featuring herself on the cover, a custom Xbox One controller, custom cleats worn by her son that also feature a painted with an image of her. Plus, a pair of new Nike Air Zoom Pulses (the shoes made specifically for the everyday heroes on the frontline).

The Ravens’ receiver also revealed that his mother’s closest coworkers will also be receiving their own brand-new Xbox consoles as well as a copy of the game.

Hey Mom, I guess all those years of paying my Xbox live subscription has paid off! Look who’s on the cover of Madden 21 😏 Huge S/O to @Xbox, @Microsoft, and @EA for making this happen!#Xboxpartner pic.twitter.com/JDlqYCP1Sv — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) September 14, 2020

Definitely a very dope gesture for a great mom and one of our heroes helping in the fight against COVID-19. Oh, and if you’re wondering if Felicia is still paying for her son’s Xbox Live account, yes, she still is despite his best effort to get her to stop.

Before yall get mad I tried to start paying today and she said she been paying this long she might as well continue 😂 — Miles Boykin (@MBoykin814) July 17, 2020

Felicia Boykin is definitely the real MVP.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 21